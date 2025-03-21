Apple Chief Tim Cook Says “Severance” Renewed for Season 3, The Lumon Staff will Be Back

Tim Cook says “Severance” will return for season 3.

The post-modern Apple drama directed by Ben Stiller is quite the hit for Apple TV Plus. (Not as good for actress Joan Severance, who’d probably like to join the show.)

As a streaming show, “Severance” is a cult hit. No one knows what the actual numbers are, but the ratings must be good enough for Cook to renew it.

Adam Scott leads a stellar cast including breakout star Britt Lower, plus Patricia Arquette, Zach Cherry, Christopher Walken, John Turturro, and Yul Vasquez.

The Season 2 finale ended with a lot of questions and enough cliffhangers to propel the series forward.

Apple TV has generated some hits with strong followings including “Shrinking,” “The Studio,” and “Slow Horses.” But a lot of their shows have not done so well, so “Severance” — their biggest hit — is important to keep going.

