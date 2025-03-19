Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Donate
Television

“White Lotus” Ratings: Incest is Best as Sam Rockwell Speech, Brothers Kissing, Sends Numbers Up to Highest Yet

By Roger Friedman

Share

Sam Rockwell’s surprise appearance and startling speech on Sunday’s “White Lotus” was a hit.

So was the two brothers’ incestuous kiss. (Wait til viewers see what happens next.)

The result was a gain of 150,000 viewers on HBO linear channel on Sunday. The show scored its highest ratings yet with 828,000 fans tuning in.

Both Rockwell and the kiss were surprises to the East Coast. But social media posts were off the wall when the other time zones kicked in. That certainly helped.

Rockwell just about cinched an Emmy Award (although he’ll be up against Bradley Cooper in “The Righteous Gemstones.”)

The kiss and its fallout will not get Emmy notice however. “The White Lotus” will be best to go for nods with Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, and Leslie Bibb.

Stay tuned. Sunday, as the song went, will never be the same.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com