“White Lotus” Ratings: Incest is Best as Sam Rockwell Speech, Brothers Kissing, Sends Numbers Up to Highest Yet

Sam Rockwell’s surprise appearance and startling speech on Sunday’s “White Lotus” was a hit.

So was the two brothers’ incestuous kiss. (Wait til viewers see what happens next.)

The result was a gain of 150,000 viewers on HBO linear channel on Sunday. The show scored its highest ratings yet with 828,000 fans tuning in.

Both Rockwell and the kiss were surprises to the East Coast. But social media posts were off the wall when the other time zones kicked in. That certainly helped.

Rockwell just about cinched an Emmy Award (although he’ll be up against Bradley Cooper in “The Righteous Gemstones.”)

The kiss and its fallout will not get Emmy notice however. “The White Lotus” will be best to go for nods with Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, and Leslie Bibb.

Stay tuned. Sunday, as the song went, will never be the same.