“SNL” Looks for Trouble With Controversial Musical Guests Lizzo, Morgan Wallen Featured on Next Shows

“Saturday Night Live” is looking for love in all the wrong places.

They’ve booked country star Morgan Wallen as musical guest for March 29th and Lizzo for April 12th.

Wallen is notorious for being caught on home video using the “N” word. His album sales are huge in red states. But will the “SNL” audience — or even cast — hold it against him?

Lizzo, as I wrote yesterday, is not selling records since she was sued in 2023 for sexual harassment by her ex dancers.

The new schedule is below. One thing we can all be excited about is Elton John and Brandi Carlile on April 5th. They’re promoting their new album but Elton had better sing a hit. Maybe he can Brandi can do “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” Please God.