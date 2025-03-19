Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Kanye West New “Album” Courts Trouble with Uncleared Motown Song, Son Saint Bashing Heads with Mallet

By Roger Friedman

Kanye West has put out a new 29 minute video of music he’s created.

The opening scenes feature his young son, Saint, age 9, in a wrestling ring, bashing in the heads of wrestlers with a mallet.

He’s no Saint. PS Pitiful that Kim Kardashian, the child’s mother, allowed this.

The video is called, overall, “Bully,” and it’s from a man who has preached adoration of Hitler and Nazis strongly for the last few weeks on social media.

There are other issues. “Bully” is full of samples and covers of songs written by others and likely not cleared for usage.

One of them is the Supremes song, “You Can’t Hurry Love,” sung by someone else. It’s hard to believe the Motown music publisher, Sony/EMI, allowed this. The song was written by Holland Dozier Holland, who would never permit a Kanye West sample.

Also sampled is The Moments’ “To You with My Love.” The owner is the estate of the late Sylvia Robinson, creator of the Sugarhill Gang, singer of “Pillow Talk,” and “Love is Strange.” She was a mogul with a lot of lawyers.

Kanye has posted a couple of versions of the video to Twitter (X), which should be getting takedown letters from lawyers soon.

