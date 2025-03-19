Billboard Names 80 Least Successful Female Singers of the 21st Century, Chosen by 7 Men and 1 Woman

Billboard magazine went out of its way today to infuriate their readers and create clickbait.

They named the 80 least successful female singers of the 21st century.

I’ve been getting tweets saying absurd things like “Gwen Stefani from No Doubt is number 59 but solo Gwen is 32,” “Camlla Cabello is 51,” “Madonna is number 36.”

What’s it based on?

Hilarious: Who ranked this group? Eight Billboarders made these decisions. Seven of them are men. So LOL. This is just an after hours bar game, like darts. They didn’t even ask their editorial director, Hannah Karp, or their two very famous female editors Gail Mitchell and Melinda Newman!

The top 20, or the least unsuccessful, I guess, will be out today. They will be — unsurprisingly — Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, SZA, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, and so on.

The rest of the list is just insulting. Can you imagine Olivia Rodrigo bragging that she’s number 21 of all females in the last 25 years? Is Billboard sending them all plaques?

Some of the artists are actuall dead. Many haven’t been contemporary for a long time. Some, like Madonna, should be in the top 10 just by their ability to sell out arenas. Fergie, who hasn’t had a hit since 2006, actually managed to hit number 28– way above the aforesaid Madonna.

The whole thing is a joke. You can read 21-100 here. But the site is screwed up, so ignore the meaning of the tabs at top. When you click on 1 through 8 you actually get 100-80. Barbra Streisand is 88– again lol she’s the most famous female singer in the world. Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks together are 81, even though McVie is dead, and Nicks is booming.

Complete freak show.

Danity Kane is number 100.