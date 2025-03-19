Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Donate
Fashion

amFAR: Assets, Revenue Are Down, Salaries Are Up, Cost of Cannes Party $5.2 Million

By Roger Friedman
Generated by IJG JPEG Library

Share

amFAR and the Met Gala are the two screwiest charities of all time. They’re staged for ego, and there’s a lot of it.

amFAR just announced Duran Duran as the musical guest for Cannes this year, and Taraji P. Henson as host.

Do any of them know what goes on with amFAR? I’ve been writing about it for 20 years.

Their latest tax filing shows assets and revenue are down, salaries are up. The cost of the 2023 Cannes event was $5.2 million. CEO Kevin Frost’s salary was a little over $600,000.

And still they come, whoever’s in Cannes by the second Thursday of the festival. Eurotrash loves a good amFAR. They don’t care where the money goes.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com