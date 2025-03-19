amFAR: Assets, Revenue Are Down, Salaries Are Up, Cost of Cannes Party $5.2 Million

amFAR and the Met Gala are the two screwiest charities of all time. They’re staged for ego, and there’s a lot of it.

amFAR just announced Duran Duran as the musical guest for Cannes this year, and Taraji P. Henson as host.

Do any of them know what goes on with amFAR? I’ve been writing about it for 20 years.

Their latest tax filing shows assets and revenue are down, salaries are up. The cost of the 2023 Cannes event was $5.2 million. CEO Kevin Frost’s salary was a little over $600,000.

And still they come, whoever’s in Cannes by the second Thursday of the festival. Eurotrash loves a good amFAR. They don’t care where the money goes.