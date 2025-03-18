Tuesday, March 18, 2025
TV’s “Severance” Serves Up A Sly Hollywood Inside Joke About 3 Key Characters: Burt, Fields, and Irving

By Roger Friedman

Is it a posthumous dig?

Or is it a tribute? Or both.

On the hip Apple series, “Severance,” a character named Burt (the great Christopher Walken) brings a co-worker — named Irving (John Turturro) — home to meet his husband, named Fields (John Noble).

Burt and Irving have been on “Severance” for 25 episodes. Fields is a newcomer, and wants to know more about his husband’s past.

Burt, Irving, Fields? There are no coincidences in life, you know.

Burt and Irving (who may be gay, no one knows yet) sound a lot like Bert and Ernie from “Sesame Street.”

Burt and Fields, however, are a more suspicious pairing to the memory of Hollywood insiders. They could be a homage to Burt Reynolds and Sally Field, of course.

But it’s “Fields” with an s, which causes ears to perk up. That points to late, infamous Hollywood lawyer, Bert Fields.

Fields was Tinsel Town’s scariest and meanest lawyer. He represented Michael Jackson in his 1993 scandals,worked for Tom Cruise, and was tied to ex-con private Anthony Pellicano. Bert Fields was involved in every high profile contretemps and relished the spotlight. He left many admirers and haters behind.

To make the story funnier, Burt and Fields tell Irving how they call each other a nickname, “Attila.” As in, Attila the Hun. They say it’s a play on the word ‘hon,” as in honey, But a lot of people thought of Bert Fields as Attila the Hun. LOL.

Is “Severance” pulling our legs? Taking the piss< Or it just all happening on its own?

I vote for one or two, or both!

