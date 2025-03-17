Tuesday, March 18, 2025
RIP Jesse Colin Young, 83, A New Yorker Who Captured the Hippy Sound with Classic “Get Together (Love One Another Right Now)”

By Roger Friedman

The great singer songwriter Jesse Colin Young has died at age 83.

Born Perry Miller in New York, Young managed to capture the eternal sound of summer, peace, and hippies in 1969 with “Get Together.”

The song remains an island, Young’s one big hit with his band the Youngbloods. Sometimes a one off hit is all you need despite lots of talent and many terrific records. “Get Together” with its refrain “If you hear the song I sing” just transcended radio. The production was gorgeous and dramatic but not overdone.

Jesse Colin Young did have a lot of records. He wrote a hit for Three Dog Night called “Sunlight,” the kind of song you hear and think, What is that? He used it to kick off his own live album, “On the Road (Live 1976).” It’s still one of those favorite songs and albums that makes you feel good. On it, he also performs a medley of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and “Mercy Mercy Me,” that remains outstanding.

Condolences to his family and friends.

