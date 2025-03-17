Monday, March 17, 2025
Oscars Will Be Held 2 Weeks Later Next Year Making Sure None of the Films Will Be in Theaters (Conan O’Brien to Host)

By Roger Friedman

This year almost none of the films nominated for Oscars were still playing in theaters on Academy Awards night.

That was March 2nd.

To ensure none of the next group of nominated films will be in theaters in 2026, the Oscars will be held on March 15th, two weeks later.

Couldn’t they push them into April?

The good news is that Conan O’Brien is hosting the show again. He jokes that it’s just because he wants to hear Adrien Brody finish his acceptance speech.

This year’s Oscars broadcast was up slightly in the ratings, or down slightly depending on what numbers you go by. The main thing is, it was a terrific show, well produced and very entertaining. I do hope they return to featuring the Best Songs next year. Also, maybe we can have some legacy movie stars as presenters.

I guess now ABC can use a promotion with the tag line “Beware the Ides of March” if anyone still knows what that means.

