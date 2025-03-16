White Lotus Shockers: Oscar Winner Turns Up with Surprising Revelation, Implied Incest Gets Real

After four weeks of very little happening, “The White Lotus” turned up the heat tonight.

Oscar winner Sam Rockwell turns up in Bangkok, where he’s a sketchy friend of Rick (Walton Goggins).

Rockwell’s appearance makes sense. He is the real life husband of actress Leslie Bibb, who plays one of the three women traveling together. (She’s the Trump voter, the one who knows Parker Posey from home.)

Rockwell delivers a speech to Ric over drinks that could earn him an Emmy award. It’s a self-revelation that will leave you gobsmacked.

Meanwhile, the implied incest of the last four weeks finally occurs. The Ratliff brothers — played by Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola — have a steamy make out session during their orgy romp with the two women played by Aimee Lou Wood and Charlotte Le Bon. Spoiler: it gets worse next week.

Rockwell will be back next week. Makes sense since Bibb was filming in Thailand for months. As for Ric, we know he’s up to no good. We see his plan forming tonight.

After next week there are only two more episodes. How will this all resolve? Who is the dead person floating in the water? After next week, it’s still hard to guess who’s the killer and who’s the survivor. This group, except for Belinda, is cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs.