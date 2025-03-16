Hey NY Post Readers: Here’s the Real NBC Poll, Not the One You’ve Just Read

NY Post readers: the paper is lying to you about Trump’s polling numbers per NBC.

The poll says people disagree with everything Trump is doing except immigration.

Everything else is vastly unpopular.

Trump’s overall rating is 51% disapprove, 47% approve. It’s the second lowest approval rating for any president in 30 years. The lowest was during his first term.

You can read the results here.

are the pollsters asking these questions of minorities? Trump is erasing their history, and undermining them getting jobs or having any equal rights. It’s shocking to me that there aren’r riots at this point. And few Democratic “leaders” are doing anything.