Former Rapper Kanye West Backs Sean Diddy Combs and Hitler in Latest Antisemitic Tirade and Song

By Roger Friedman

Kanye West — a despicable example of evil fighting humanity — posted a “Nazi Song” on Instagram tonight.

He also posted a photo of his new logo — the Nazi SS sign — and a photo of his new world headquarters in whicb bright red swastikas are prpjected on the wall.

West — I will not call him Ye — thinks this is all a joke. He’s lost everything anyway. All his avenues back to the real world are blocked and no one will do business with him.

These posts come after a bunch I’ll add in the morning, plus the song is at the bottom. If you can call it a song. The miserable mouse droppings inside his head.

Twitter X and Instagram (Facebook) refuse to cancel his accounts. Elon Musk is no surprise. But don’t Mark Zuckerberg’s parents have anything to say? Or do they just like the checks>?

