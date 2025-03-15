Sunday, March 16, 2025
Netflix’s Atrocious $320 Mil “Electric State” Down to 15% on Rotten Tomatoes, Worse Than You Think

By Roger Friedman

I told you before that Netflix’s “Electric State” was a bust.

The Russo Brothers’ film cost $320 million. If it had gone to theaters, the box office stories would have been wild. It’s that bad. I’ve seen it now, and it’s quite atrocious.

Now that other people have seen it on the streaming platform, the Rotten Tomatoes number is down to 15%.

Will Netflix subscribers sample it? Why not? It’s there on the service.

But so much is wrong with it. “Electric State” is set in the 90s, and it’s about a war with robots. Millie Bobby Brown is the heroine, but the star is really Chris Pratt.

The look, feel, and tone are of a bad (really bad) “ET” kind movie from the 80s — think “ET” and “Gremlins” — somehow combined with “Guardians of the Galaxy.” There’s actually no plot.

What do the Russos bring to “Electric State”? It literally begins like a Marvel movie. The music is edited to scenes in such a way that this could be the lost chapter of the “Avengers.”

And then a cavalcade of well known actors start appearing, one after the other. Many of them are wearing Dust Busters on their heads with front facing video screens. (If you want to know where the $320 million went, you’ll see it in endless CG! and green screen.)

Pay days besides Millie and Pratt went to Holly Hunter (Holly Hunter is in this movie!) Stanley Tucci, Giancarlo Esposito, Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Colman Domingo, Marin Hinkle, Anthony Mackie, and even one of the Russo’s wives. When they speak you can actually see the gears turning as the actors try to figure what they’re saying.

“Electric State” will go down in history as the “Ishtar” or “Waterworld” of streaming, even more than another infamous Netflix film, “The Gray Man.” (Still waiting for that sequel!)

The only redeeming feature: “Electric State” is under two hours long. It just stops eventually, and we’re so lucky for that!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

