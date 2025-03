I was surprised when Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco called their new single, “Sunset Blvd.”

The song is as short as the title. Why didn’t they spell out ‘boulevard’?

Now we know: the song has no bridge. It’s missing a whole section. That’s why it’s only 2:48.

Maybe they were in a hurry.

Also, do they not know there’s a Broadway musical with a title song called “Sunset Boulevard”?