Timothee Chalamet is thanking his fans for sticking with him the last 7 years.

On Instagram he writes: “once it’s seven years plus it isn’t a fad lol, ur with me for life now”

He also invents a new word: fruitionized. What does it mean? This either means to bring to fruition, or to eat a lot of fruit.

The answer to that, my friends, is blowing in the wind. Or the fruit stand!