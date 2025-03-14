Lady Gaga’s “Mayhem” Has Strong Start with 223,000 Copies Sold, More than Half in Physical Sales

Lady Gaga’s tremendous marketing push for her new album has paid off.

“Mayhem” sold 223,000 copies this week. Of those, 140,000 were CDs and downloads.

That’s what every artist wants, with streaming — which pays less — the least of sales.

In the UK, she sold around 55,000 copies.

Still, “Mayhem” fell behind The Weeknd’s “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” which debuted with 450,000 copies despite having any hit singles. Very strange.

“Mayhem” is a hit that should produce an album’s worth of singles — six right now on the iTunes top 100 — and last right through the year. If Gaga does a fall tour, even more copies will be downloaded or sold.