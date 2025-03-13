Trump Attacks Wall Street Journal aka Murdoch, Threatens 200% Tariff on European Liquor, Ludicrously Quotes FDR

Good morning.

Donald Trump edged closer to senility and madness this morning. He attacked the Wall Street Journal — meaning Rupert Murdoch.

He also threatened a 200% tariff on all European liquor and Champagne.

On the latter, Trump declared: “This will be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the U.S.”

Since Trump doesn’t drink he has no idea what he’s talking about. There is no US Champagne business. Champagne is a region in France and only that region can produce anything called Champagne. Americans will not be putting down their Veuve Cliquot for bubbly drinks made here.

Also, sorry, I know there are fans of California and Oregon wines, but nothing will replace actual wine from France and Italy, Spain, and so on.

As for the Wall Street Journal, owned by Rupert Murdoch, upon whom Trump depends for backing on Fox News, this whole post is insane. He actually quotes FDR at the end. Roosevelt would have had Trump arrested for treason by now.

“The Globalist Wall Street Journal has no idea what they are doing or saying. They are owned by the polluted thinking of the European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of “screwing” the United States of America. Their (WSJ!) thinking is antiquated and weak, and very bad for the USA. But have no fear, we will WIN on everything!!! Egg prices are down, oil is down, interest rates are down, and TARIFF RELATED MONEY IS POURING INTO THE UNITED STATES. “The only thing you have to fear, is fear itself!”