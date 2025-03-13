Thursday, March 13, 2025
Shocking Facebook Book Exposé Jumps to Number 6 on Amazon After Meta Gives it a Lifetime of Publicity in Court Scuffle

By Roger Friedman

Book publisher MacMillan and Flatiron Books just got the gift for which every book company prays.

An arbitrator has ruled that “Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism” by Sarah Wynn Williams, can no longer be promoted or distributed by the author.

But the ruling has no bearing on the publisher, which is continuing to sell the book.

The result is that “Careless People” has jumped to number 6 on amazon. It’s a hit! A big hit! More people will buy this book now than ever would have prior to the decision.

It’s also number 59 on Kindle, which means curiosity seekers are downloading it like crazy for just $16.99. “Careless People” is number 15 on Audible as well. LOL

The book, by Facebook’s former employee, has all kinds of lurid stories about what has gone at Mark Zuckerberg’s company. Of course, Facebook denies all of it.

But what a mistake they made here. Book publishers don’t like to spend money on promotion anyway. Now they don’t have to! Meta has done it for them!

Just watch “Careless People” climb to number 1 today.

