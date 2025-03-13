JD Vance and Wife Usha Booed at the Kennedy Center by Audience Before “Riverdance” Performance

JD Vance and wife Usha were booed loudly tonight at the Kennedy Center before a performance of “Riverdance.”

It serves them right.

Usha is now on the board of the Kennedy Center after Donald Trump installed himself as chairman and fired everyone else. The rest of the new board are all white, wealthy Republicans.

Many artists and shows have subsequently cancelled their dates at the Center in protest.

Not Usha trying to play it off pic.twitter.com/lcP6HsCKe4 — Jackie Singh (@HackingButLegal) March 14, 2025