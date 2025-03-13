Thursday, March 13, 2025
JD Vance and Wife Usha Booed at the Kennedy Center by Audience Before “Riverdance” Performance

By Roger Friedman

JD Vance and wife Usha were booed loudly tonight at the Kennedy Center before a performance of “Riverdance.”

It serves them right.

Usha is now on the board of the Kennedy Center after Donald Trump installed himself as chairman and fired everyone else. The rest of the new board are all white, wealthy Republicans.

Many artists and shows have subsequently cancelled their dates at the Center in protest.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

