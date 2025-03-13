Broadway’s “Gypsy” with Audra McDonald Suddenly Cancels Tonight’s Show After Being Off for Christmas Week

Remember when Broadway’s “Gypsy” was cancelled for all of Christmas week?
Now they’ve suddenly cancelled tonight’s show.
COVID ran rampant last time, taking out star Audra McDonald.
Tonight’s cancellation suggests McDonald is ill again.
Maybe this show needs a COVID coordinator, or a flu monitor. They’ve had the worst luck of any show since the pandemic.
Speedy recovery!
Due to illnesses within the company, tonight's performance is cancelled. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please check with your point of purchase to exchange or refund your tickets. pic.twitter.com/kLb3Xo3TIB
— Gypsy on Broadway (@gypsybway) March 13, 2025