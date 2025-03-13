Thursday, March 13, 2025
Broadway’s “Gypsy” with Audra McDonald Suddenly Cancels Tonight’s Show After Being Off for Christmas Week

By Roger Friedman

Remember when Broadway’s “Gypsy” was cancelled for all of Christmas week?

Now they’ve suddenly cancelled tonight’s show.

COVID ran rampant last time, taking out star Audra McDonald.

Tonight’s cancellation suggests McDonald is ill again.

Maybe this show needs a COVID coordinator, or a flu monitor. They’ve had the worst luck of any show since the pandemic.

Speedy recovery!

