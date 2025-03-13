Thursday, March 13, 2025
Donate
BusinessMusic

Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” a One Hit Wonder? He’s Released 2 New Singles That Sank Without a Trace

By Roger Friedman

Share

Doesn’t Benson Boone seem omnipresent right now?

He’s been back flipping everywhere, turning cartwheels while looking like a musical Jack Lalanne (Look it up kids.)

Boone’s song, “Beautiful Things,” is celebrating a year on the charts. It’s streamed enough to have sold over 7.4 million equivalent copies. About 400,000 are actual paid downloads.

But what else is new? Since Boone’s album, “Fireworks & Rollerblades,” hit the charts in April 2024, the singer has made a fortune touring and singing his hit for fans.

Now, however, it seems like he might be a one hit wonder. He released his first new song, “Pretty Slowly,” in August 2024. It did nothing.

Less than a month ago — on February 27th — Boone issued “Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else.” He was interviewed about it by Zane Low on Apple Radio, and there is a video.

But “Sorry” has never charted. There’s no indication that anyone knows it was released. The video has just 1.7 million views, which translates to not much.

Is that it? Or does Boone have any surprises? I guess we’ll wait and see. In the meantime, “Beautiful Things” is still in the top 20. He’ll be singing it long after we’re all gone.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com