Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” a One Hit Wonder? He’s Released 2 New Singles That Sank Without a Trace

Doesn’t Benson Boone seem omnipresent right now?

He’s been back flipping everywhere, turning cartwheels while looking like a musical Jack Lalanne (Look it up kids.)

Boone’s song, “Beautiful Things,” is celebrating a year on the charts. It’s streamed enough to have sold over 7.4 million equivalent copies. About 400,000 are actual paid downloads.

But what else is new? Since Boone’s album, “Fireworks & Rollerblades,” hit the charts in April 2024, the singer has made a fortune touring and singing his hit for fans.

Now, however, it seems like he might be a one hit wonder. He released his first new song, “Pretty Slowly,” in August 2024. It did nothing.

Less than a month ago — on February 27th — Boone issued “Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else.” He was interviewed about it by Zane Low on Apple Radio, and there is a video.

But “Sorry” has never charted. There’s no indication that anyone knows it was released. The video has just 1.7 million views, which translates to not much.

Is that it? Or does Boone have any surprises? I guess we’ll wait and see. In the meantime, “Beautiful Things” is still in the top 20. He’ll be singing it long after we’re all gone.