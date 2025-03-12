“White Lotus” Episode 3 Up to 677,000 HBO Viewers After Oscar Week Drop, Bradley Cooper Gets “Righteous”

“The White Lotus” jumped back in the ratings this past Sunday.

Total viewers on HBO were 677,000. HBO says the total total with Max and myriad devices was 3.4 million. Okay, maybe, but that can’t be verified.

The prior week was down to 507,000. But that may have been because of the Oscars.

The rise could also have to do with Jason Isaacs’ moment of exposition. We’ll need the Men in Black Neuralyzer for that one!

Coming this week and next is stuff that should either send the ratings way up, or be a turn off. In this culture, probably the former and not the latter.

Tune in for an Oscar winning actor to make a cameo. When you see who it is, you’ll understand why they were in Thailand.

Meantime, we wait for numbers on Sunday’s episode of “The Righteous Gemstones,” which featured Bradley Cooper in a surprise performance. The show has never been great, but Cooper was so beyond their usual presentation he will get an Emmy nom and maybe a win. So, there!