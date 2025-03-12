The Beat Goes On: Are Singer Selena Gomez and Producer Benny Blanco The New, Improved Sonny and Cher?

When actress singer Selena Gomez and record producer Benny Blanco first got together, it seemed sweet.

Maybe she’d found someone with a big career independent of hers. A happy ending beamed in distance.

But now they’ve gone so public, it’s out of control. They’ve actually turned into a modern Sonny and Cher.

He’s the straight man, she wisecracks.

She has the solid acting career in addition to making records.



And they’ve started making records together. They’ve got a second single coming on Thursday night, and an album in two weeks!

They’ve got a marketing plan on social media! See below.

What’s next? A summer variety show? Benny as the killer on “Only Murders in the Building”? They could be the new Camilla and Shawn!

(They’re nice people, but this does have a weird vibe.)

And the beat goes on.



Welcome to 12 days of Really Rare Stuff Stay tuned for updates and keep your eyes peeled, my fans will know where to look. I can’t believe we’re just 12 days away from the album! #12DaysofReallyRareStuff pic.twitter.com/CnwLUcpT3O — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) March 9, 2025