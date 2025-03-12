Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Donate
Uncategorized

The Beat Goes On: Are Singer Selena Gomez and Producer Benny Blanco The New, Improved Sonny and Cher?

By Roger Friedman

Share

When actress singer Selena Gomez and record producer Benny Blanco first got together, it seemed sweet.

Maybe she’d found someone with a big career independent of hers. A happy ending beamed in distance.

But now they’ve gone so public, it’s out of control. They’ve actually turned into a modern Sonny and Cher.

He’s the straight man, she wisecracks.

She has the solid acting career in addition to making records.


And they’ve started making records together. They’ve got a second single coming on Thursday night, and an album in two weeks!

They’ve got a marketing plan on social media! See below.

What’s next? A summer variety show? Benny as the killer on “Only Murders in the Building”? They could be the new Camilla and Shawn!

(They’re nice people, but this does have a weird vibe.)

And the beat goes on.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com