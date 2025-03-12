Ratings: Lady Gaga Solo “SNL” Falls Short of Timothee Chalamet Two Weeks Earlier But She’s Not a Complete Unknown

Lady Gaga’s amazing music performances on “Saturday Night Live” last week were not the ratings giant I imagined.

Her score of 4.63 million viewers during her solo outing fell short of Timothee Chalamet’s two weeks earlier by about 300,000.

Still she’s not a complete unknown.

Lady Gaga has sold millions of records since Saturday night, so still she wins the contest. Timmy lost the Oscar, you see.

Gaga’s “SNL” ratings put her in the middle of the pack of all the series’ shows this season. “SNL” fields some version of 4 to almost 5 million viewers every week.

The biggest episode of season 50 was back in November featuring John Mulaney and Chappell Roan. Paul Mescal and Shaboozey were the lowest, under 4 million, as “Gladiator II” was a bust and the performer has just the one novelty song.

Meantime, what’s the story with Wayne and Garth? Afted appearing in most of the pre-SNL 50 episodes this season, Dana Carvey didn’t show up for the special. There was no “Wayne’s World” moment. Mike Myers came in for “Coffee Talk” only.

Now the special has passed, Carvey is gone, and Myers is playing Elon Musk (hilariously) since then. Can these former partners not be in the same room anymore?

“No way!”

“Way!”

Very perplexing.