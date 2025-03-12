En Vogue Singer Dawn Robinson Says She’s Been Living in Her Car for 3 Years –Why? She Gets No Royalties

R&B group En Vogue had HUGE hits in the 90s– “Give Him Something He Can Feel,” “Never Gonna Get It,” “Free Your Mind,” “My Lovin’,” etc.

They were on MTV all the time and sold lots of records.

Nevertheless singer Dawn Robinson says she’s been living in her car the last three years.

Why? She didn’t write their hits. Other people did. And royalties are not paid to performers for radio broadcast. Everything you hear on the radio is basically, free. Only writers of the songs and publishers get paid. The people who sang or played on the records get NOTHING.

For decades there have been efforts to pass a performer’s royalty bill through Congress. But big Radio, companies like I Heart Radio, Cumulus, Radio One, and so on, fight and lobby to keep it from happening.

There are commercials on Big Radio all day from the National Association of Broadcasters to keep a performers royalty from happening. They don’t care if performers are living in their cars, or have bills that need to be paid. It’s disgusting.

Robinson should reach out to Musicares for help if she hasn’t already. If anyone knows her, tell her to email me at showbiz411@gmail.com. There’s a lot of money on the table. This is the reason older acts like Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, and others keep touring. That’s where the money is.

Dawn should also apply to the Rhythm and Blues Foundation. They have funds expressly for this kind of thing.