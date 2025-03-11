Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Beatlemania! Ringo TV Special Pushes Country Album to Number 2 on Amazon, Number 3 on iTunes

By Roger Friedman

Look up, everyone!

Last night’s Ringo Starr special was a hit. Ringo and Friends at the Ryman — the former Grand Ol’ Opry — has sent his country album back up the charts.

“Look Up” is number 2 on Amazon this morning and number 3 on iTunes. Two great Ringo singles, “It Don’t Come Easy” and “Photograph” — are on the iTunes top 100.

The album is written and produced by T. Bone Burnett, and features a bunch of great young country stars. All of them were featured on the special including Jack White, Sheryl Crow, Rodney Crowell, Mickey Guyton, Emmylou Harris, Sarah Jarosz, Jamey Johnson, Brenda Lee, Larkin Poe and Billy Strings.

Ringo’s fellow Beatle, Paul McCartney, even taped a bit introducing one of last night’s songs.

What a great tribute to Ringo that the whole “Look Up” project has been a rousing success. He’s destined for a lot of awards next winter. If Beyonce can win Best Country Album, so can Ringo!

