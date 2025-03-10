Monday, March 10, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMovies

Is Meryl Streep Ever Going Back to Work? Or is She Just Having Fun Dating Martin Short, Taking Victory Laps?

By Roger Friedman

Share

Is Meryl Streep ever going back to work on serious movies?

The three time Oscar winner has spent the last few years appearing in TV shows like “Big Little Lies” and “Only Murder in the Building.”

Her last real meaty film role was a comedy turn in “Don’t Look Up,” in 2021 which squandered her talents. Right before that she was in HBO’s “Let Them All Talk,” and the film version of “The Prom.”

More recently, Steep has been getting headlines for dating Martin Short, star of “Only Murders.” They did the rounds on Saturday night, going backstage on Broadway for “Oh Mary” and then taking in “Saturday Night Live.”

Streep has only one project now, a sequel to the hit “The Devil Wears Prada,” which won’t be much different than the original.

Meryl doesn’t care much about awards anymore, I’m sure. She was nominated for her two TV roles but didn’t win most likely because she didn’t campaign.

But there was a time when each movie she made yielded an Oscar nomination. Her last win was in 2012 for “The Iron Lady.” But she had a run of the table for a dozen years, scoring Oscar noms every other year and twice consecutively.

Streep has nothing to prove, but we miss her headlining important films. She’s deserving of a life and victory laps, but let’s hope she comes roaring back if the material is right.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com