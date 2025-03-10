Is Meryl Streep Ever Going Back to Work? Or is She Just Having Fun Dating Martin Short, Taking Victory Laps?

Is Meryl Streep ever going back to work on serious movies?

The three time Oscar winner has spent the last few years appearing in TV shows like “Big Little Lies” and “Only Murder in the Building.”

Her last real meaty film role was a comedy turn in “Don’t Look Up,” in 2021 which squandered her talents. Right before that she was in HBO’s “Let Them All Talk,” and the film version of “The Prom.”

More recently, Steep has been getting headlines for dating Martin Short, star of “Only Murders.” They did the rounds on Saturday night, going backstage on Broadway for “Oh Mary” and then taking in “Saturday Night Live.”

Streep has only one project now, a sequel to the hit “The Devil Wears Prada,” which won’t be much different than the original.

Meryl doesn’t care much about awards anymore, I’m sure. She was nominated for her two TV roles but didn’t win most likely because she didn’t campaign.

But there was a time when each movie she made yielded an Oscar nomination. Her last win was in 2012 for “The Iron Lady.” But she had a run of the table for a dozen years, scoring Oscar noms every other year and twice consecutively.

Streep has nothing to prove, but we miss her headlining important films. She’s deserving of a life and victory laps, but let’s hope she comes roaring back if the material is right.