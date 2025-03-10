“Hacks” Star Jean Smart Will Hit Broadway This Spring But Not for Tony Awards Season

There’s a reason that Smart is Jean Smart’s last name.

She’s coming to Broadway this spring in a new play but not to get a Tony Award.

“Call Me Izzy” will open in May, after Tony Award eligibility closes.

So many “Hollywood” stars come to Broadway looking for a Tony, only to be turned away. This way, Smart can pick up accolades without that stress. Very ‘smart’!

The former “Designing Women” star has been on Broadway twice before – in 1981, and in 2000. So, once a generation.

The play, written by Jamie Wax, is directed by Sarna Lapine, niece of famed director James Lapine. Sarna is a hot director herself having steered the 2016 revival of “Sunday in the Park with George” with Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford.

“Call Me Izzy” will have a 12 week run at Studio 54, although won’t be part of the Roundabout Theater. This does mean that Smart, who’s won dozens of awards for “Hacks,” could be a featured presenter at the Tony Awards on June 8th. So it’s a win-win for everyone.