Monday, March 10, 2025
Donate
Celebrity

All That’s Missing from this Timothee Chalamet – Kylie Jenner Video is the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Music

By Roger Friedman

Share

If I knew how to do it, I would add the music from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” to these videos. (Photos for now until embedding comes back.)

Here’s Timothee Chalamet with Kylie Jenner at an Indian Wells tennis match. It’s one week since he lost the Oscar. He’s with other Kardashians, too. They’ve kidnapped him.

You can tell from the look on Timmy’s face he knows she’s the reason lost to Adrien Brody. He looks away, raises an eyebrow, bites his lip. He looks like he wants to be somewhere else.

How can we rescue him? Maybe Gavin Newsom can send someone in to do it. Timmy cannot go through another movie cycle this way.

Play this behind each photo

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com