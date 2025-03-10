All That’s Missing from this Timothee Chalamet – Kylie Jenner Video is the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Music

If I knew how to do it, I would add the music from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” to these videos. (Photos for now until embedding comes back.)

Here’s Timothee Chalamet with Kylie Jenner at an Indian Wells tennis match. It’s one week since he lost the Oscar. He’s with other Kardashians, too. They’ve kidnapped him.

You can tell from the look on Timmy’s face he knows she’s the reason lost to Adrien Brody. He looks away, raises an eyebrow, bites his lip. He looks like he wants to be somewhere else.

How can we rescue him? Maybe Gavin Newsom can send someone in to do it. Timmy cannot go through another movie cycle this way.

Play this behind each photo