Lady Gaga Posts 11 Songs in the iTunes Top 100 Including 2 from Last Night’s “SNL”

Last night’s “SNL” proved to be a winner for Lady Gaga.

She performed two songs, “Abracadabra” and “Killah.” The former shot to the top of iTunes today. The latter and 9 others are scattered through the iTunes top 100. Her album, “Mayhem,” is number 1, and four others are on the album chart.

Gaga performed in almost every sketch besides giving a great monologue, very funny and self-effacing about her recent movie flop, “Joker 2.”

“I promise not to do Joker 3,” she said.

We’ll see the ratings on Tuesday.