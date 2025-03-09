Monday, March 10, 2025
Lady Gaga Posts 11 Songs in the iTunes Top 100 Including 2 from Last Night’s “SNL”

By Roger Friedman

Last night’s “SNL” proved to be a winner for Lady Gaga.

She performed two songs, “Abracadabra” and “Killah.” The former shot to the top of iTunes today. The latter and 9 others are scattered through the iTunes top 100. Her album, “Mayhem,” is number 1, and four others are on the album chart.

Gaga performed in almost every sketch besides giving a great monologue, very funny and self-effacing about her recent movie flop, “Joker 2.”

“I promise not to do Joker 3,” she said.

We’ll see the ratings on Tuesday.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

