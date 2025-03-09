Sunday, March 9, 2025
Box Office: “Mickey 17” Is a Big Hit in South Korea, Of Course, But Not So Much in the United States

By Roger Friedman

Hey, Mickey, you’re so fine — in South Korea.

“Mickey 17,” Bong Joon Ho’s follow up to “Parasite” has made $9 million in South Korea, which makes sense because the director is a national hero in his come country.

But “Mickey” is a slight miss in the US, where it made $19 million over the weekend. That would be a lot except “Mickey” cost $120 million, so the possibility of breaking even is not possible. Oh my.

Meantime, Best Picture “Anora” added 1,130 theaters and made some money — $1.8 million. That’s a million dollars more than it’s made in 21 weeks.

I just heard a great story about the “Anora” Oscar party last Sunday at the Sunset Tower. Oscar winner Mikey Madison didn’t show up, according to spies. And the rest of the cast including director Sean Baker were separated by security from the guests, no matter who they were. Neon Pictures may have won the Oscar but they are largely clueless when it comes to press!

