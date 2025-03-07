Friday, March 7, 2025
Lady Gaga Delivers Mesmerizing Dance Pop “Mayhem” Sophisticated, Delirious Return to Rowdy Roots

By Roger Friedman

Lady Gaga’s “Mayhem” is about to set records.

Gaga’s 7th album is full of hits, tasty dance pop hits that return her to her origins but with incredible sophistication.

We can get into the trenchant lyrics tomorrow. But “Mayhem” is an album you will want to own, not just stream. There’s just too much great stuff going on.

We know “Abracadabra” and “Disease,” not to mention “Die with a Smile.” But immediate impact singles will be “Garden of Eden” and “Perfect Celebrity.”

Most of the songs are written by Gaga with producer Andrew Watt sometimes in collaboration with Henry Walter and in many instances with fiancee Michael Polansky. We know she wrote the foundations of each song, and they reflect delirious abandon. Boy do we need that right now!

Mixing bits of Blondie, Madonna, the Eurythmics, Siouxie and the Banshees, Gaga has come up with the kind of album that will keep everyone dancing from beginning to end. And wait til you hear the penultimate song before “Die with a Smile.” The gorgeous ballad “Blade of Grass” is Gaga’s Song of the Year. Bet on it now.

“Mayhem” is so stacked with hits, it will still be in heavy rotation next January when it wins all the Grammy awards.

More tomorrow…



