Gayle King, Katy Perry Urged Not to Go Up, Up and Away After Musk Spaceship Explodes on Take Off

So…
Gayle King and Katy Perry are being pleaded with by fans.
I must agree with everyone. These two ladies should not go up in Jeff Bezos’s rocket ship.
Not after today’s debacle as Elon Musk’s SpaceX sent a rocket up, up, and away only to watch it explode into a million pieces.
The other ladies set for Bezos’s trip include his fiancee, Lauren Sanchez, an actual scientist, and a couple of women with rich husbands. They can make their own decisions.
Katy Perry does not want to become like her song, a “Firework.”
And my friend Gayle would really miss a lot of great music shows after she’s scattered over the Atlantic. Plus, Oprah would really miss her.
Let’s get a grip and have NASA do the space trips with real astronauts and scientists. Musk and Bezos could spend all that money ending hunger around the world.
Just saw Starship 8 blow up in the Bahamas @SpaceX @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/rTMJu23oVx
— Jonathon Norcross (@NorcrossUSA) March 6, 2025