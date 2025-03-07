Friday, March 7, 2025
All Star Love Rocks Show: Cher, Peter Frampton, Beck, Michael McDonald, Many More Raise Millions for NY, LA Food Donors

By Roger Friedman

It’s 11:47pm and the Love Rocks all star show at the Beacon Theater is still going on. It began at 8pm. Beck is on stage, following a complete non sequitur show stopping dance set from Cher after two and a half hours of pure premium rock and soul. (She’s quite amazing._ We still haven’t reached the point of diminishing returns.

Still, this four hour show, streamed also on Veeps.com where you can still see it, is one for the books. I’ve seen plenty of Love Rocks shows raising money for God’s Love We Deliver in NY and Project Angel Food in LA. But this one was a consistent triumph without a single dull moment.

The list of performers was huge. Peter Frampton performed solo and then with Trey Attanasio and 18 year old guitar phenom Grace Bowers. She channeled Carlos Santana and looked like 1976 Frampton. Amazing. Their version of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” is now a classic.

One by one each act outdid the previous one. Even Bill Murray was pretty cool singing. Who’d a thunk it?

Some other highlights: Jesse Malin, who can’t walk but managed to stand to sing two songs. Eric Burton of Black Pumas. Alicia Keys. Michael McDonald was brilliant, especially when he featured Mavis Staples. Plus an all star band led by Will Lee with the best musicians in New York.

Most poignant moment: actor Steve Guttenberg, speaking from the heart about the LA fires.

Download the Veeps app. Pay $25 and watch this show while you can. Most enjoyable concert ever!

The show is still going on at midnight…

Come back tomorrow for pics and video…

