Whoopi Goldberg May Be First of Kennedy Center Honorees Who Won’t Return Now That Trump is Chairman

On “The View” today, Whoopi Goldberg announced that she will not return to the Kennedy Center while Donald Trump is chairman.

She was responding to the news that “Hamilton” will not play there in 2026.

Whoopi received the Mark Twain Prize in 2001 from the Kennedy Center.

She said, “I have no plans to go back to the Kennedy Center until the Kennedy Center becomes what it was supposed to be, and that was a welcome place for all artists, no matter what your groove is.”

Goldberg may only be the first of many past honorees who won’t return until Richard Grenell and the sudden new directors are removed. She didn’t say it, but among other things Grenell’s group has no Black members.

Trump swore that the new Kennedy Center will not be “woke.”

The Kennedy Center Honors artists committee in the past sent in recommendations for new inductees in April. The announcement is usually made in May or June.

But now all bets are off for many potential candidates who’ve been waiting to be selected. They would include, among others, Denzel Washington and Liza Minnelli.

Just a couple of years ago, the “Hamilton” creators were inducted because of the show’s startling genius. That they’ve bowed out is significant because in the past — even during the first Trump term — “Hamilton” was a big money maker for the Center.

Who’s next to say ‘no’ to the Kennedy Center? Stay tuned…