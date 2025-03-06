Friday, March 7, 2025
Whoopi Goldberg May Be First of Kennedy Center Honorees Who Won’t Return Now That Trump is Chairman

By Roger Friedman

On “The View” today, Whoopi Goldberg announced that she will not return to the Kennedy Center while Donald Trump is chairman.

She was responding to the news that “Hamilton” will not play there in 2026.

Whoopi received the Mark Twain Prize in 2001 from the Kennedy Center.

She said, “I have no plans to go back to the Kennedy Center until the Kennedy Center becomes what it was supposed to be, and that was a welcome place for all artists, no matter what your groove is.”

Goldberg may only be the first of many past honorees who won’t return until Richard Grenell and the sudden new directors are removed. She didn’t say it, but among other things Grenell’s group has no Black members.

Trump swore that the new Kennedy Center will not be “woke.”

The Kennedy Center Honors artists committee in the past sent in recommendations for new inductees in April. The announcement is usually made in May or June.

But now all bets are off for many potential candidates who’ve been waiting to be selected. They would include, among others, Denzel Washington and Liza Minnelli.

Just a couple of years ago, the “Hamilton” creators were inducted because of the show’s startling genius. That they’ve bowed out is significant because in the past — even during the first Trump term — “Hamilton” was a big money maker for the Center.

Who’s next to say ‘no’ to the Kennedy Center? Stay tuned…

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

