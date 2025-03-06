JFK Grandson Jack Schlossberg Asks RFK Jr’s Wife Cheryl Hines to Apologize to Family Of Dead Child (Video)

Irreverent JFK grandson Jack Schlossberg has a favor to ask of his cousin’s wife.

Jack wants actress Cheryl Hines, married to Robert Kennedy Jr, to make a phone call to the family of the Texas child that died of measles.

RFK, of course, is the conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer who now runs the Department of Health and Human Services.

Jack wants Hines — whose name he spells Heins (original spelling? something to do with Ketchup?) — to make the call because RFK made little of the death at a hearing.

Kennedy called the measles outbreak and the death “not unusual.”

The child died in West Texas on February 26th.

In the last couple of days, Kennedy has had to reverse his anti-vax stance and tell the public they must get the measles vaccine. “I recognize the serious impact of this outbreak on families, children, and healthcare workers,” he posted on Twitter. “The measles outbreak in Texas is a call to action for all of us to reaffirm our commitment to public health.”

Schlossberg regularly takes jabs at various members of the Trump world on social media. He mocks JD Vance, his wife Usha, and others all the time. He cannot curb his enthusiasm, which is a good thing.