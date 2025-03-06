Friday, March 7, 2025
JFK Grandson Jack Schlossberg Asks RFK Jr’s Wife Cheryl Hines to Apologize to Family Of Dead Child (Video)

By Roger Friedman

Irreverent JFK grandson Jack Schlossberg has a favor to ask of his cousin’s wife.

Jack wants actress Cheryl Hines, married to Robert Kennedy Jr, to make a phone call to the family of the Texas child that died of measles.

RFK, of course, is the conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer who now runs the Department of Health and Human Services.

Jack wants Hines — whose name he spells Heins (original spelling? something to do with Ketchup?) — to make the call because RFK made little of the death at a hearing.

Kennedy called the measles outbreak and the death “not unusual.”

The child died in West Texas on February 26th.

In the last couple of days, Kennedy has had to reverse his anti-vax stance and tell the public they must get the measles vaccine. “I recognize the serious impact of this outbreak on families, children, and healthcare workers,” he posted on Twitter. “The measles outbreak in Texas is a call to action for all of us to reaffirm our commitment to public health.”

Schlossberg regularly takes jabs at various members of the Trump world on social media. He mocks JD Vance, his wife Usha, and others all the time. He cannot curb his enthusiasm, which is a good thing.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

