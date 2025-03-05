Thursday, March 6, 2025
Donate
awardsCelebrityMovies

Oscars Ratings Were Actually Up 1% Counting Every Device You Could Possibly Watch Them On

By Roger Friedman

Share

The first reports of the Oscars ratings had them down 7% from last year.

Now ABC says they were actually up 1% from last year, with 19.69 million viewers.

Where did the extra 1.60 million viewers come from in between the reports?

ABC says they came a bunch of places that aren’t publicly monitored: Hulu, smart watches, computers, bus stops, ham radios, and dolphins.

Is it true? Why not? The increased numbers sound better than the lower ones, and considering everything else going on in the world, we need that.

The good news is that the number of young people watching was way up, with more people watching between 18 and 49 totally, and 18 and 34 even more. That’s very important because it speaks to the future of Hollywood.

A lot of that may have to do with the Chalamet effect. “A Complete Unknown” was an actual box office hit because it starred Timothee Chalamet. The Oscars basked in that glory (even though the movie didn’t win anything).

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com