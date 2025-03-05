Oscars Ratings Were Actually Up 1% Counting Every Device You Could Possibly Watch Them On

The first reports of the Oscars ratings had them down 7% from last year.

Now ABC says they were actually up 1% from last year, with 19.69 million viewers.

Where did the extra 1.60 million viewers come from in between the reports?

ABC says they came a bunch of places that aren’t publicly monitored: Hulu, smart watches, computers, bus stops, ham radios, and dolphins.

Is it true? Why not? The increased numbers sound better than the lower ones, and considering everything else going on in the world, we need that.

The good news is that the number of young people watching was way up, with more people watching between 18 and 49 totally, and 18 and 34 even more. That’s very important because it speaks to the future of Hollywood.

A lot of that may have to do with the Chalamet effect. “A Complete Unknown” was an actual box office hit because it starred Timothee Chalamet. The Oscars basked in that glory (even though the movie didn’t win anything).