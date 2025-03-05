Donald Trump — On Social Media –Threatens to Kill Everyone in Gaza, Not Just Hamas (Read Post)

On Truth Social, at about 4:4pm today Donald Trumo wrote:

“Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!”

While we are all concerned about the remaining hostages, dead or alive, this is a frightening threat from a sick man.

He’s not addressing Hamas, which you can see in the full post below. He’s threatening all the people of Gaza, people who are suffering regardless of how pro-Israel you are. It’s revolting, and way beyond ‘unbecoming of a US president.”

Everything Trump says and does is spoken like a demented bully on a playground. He’s not going to get Greenland or the Panama Canal, he just blows smoke up you know where.

I’m as pro-Israel as you can be, but this is unacceptable on every level.