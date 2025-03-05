Thursday, March 6, 2025
Donald Trump — On Social Media –Threatens to Kill Everyone in Gaza, Not Just Hamas (Read Post)

By Roger Friedman

On Truth Social, at about 4:4pm today Donald Trumo wrote:

“Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!”

While we are all concerned about the remaining hostages, dead or alive, this is a frightening threat from a sick man.

He’s not addressing Hamas, which you can see in the full post below. He’s threatening all the people of Gaza, people who are suffering regardless of how pro-Israel you are. It’s revolting, and way beyond ‘unbecoming of a US president.”

Everything Trump says and does is spoken like a demented bully on a playground. He’s not going to get Greenland or the Panama Canal, he just blows smoke up you know where.

I’m as pro-Israel as you can be, but this is unacceptable on every level.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

