UPDATING Oscars: Best Picture, Director “Anora,” Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin, Zoe Saldana, “Flow,” Palestinian “No Other Land”

Oscars keep refreshing…

The opening was excellent. Conan O’Brien will definitely be asked back. He’s bright and warm and very clever. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande smashed it with their medley of “Over the Rainbow” and “Defying Gravity.” Kudos to Ariana for letting Cynthia take the spotlight at the end.

Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor for “A Real Pain.”

“Flow” is Best Animated Feature.

Best Costumes to “Wicked” Paul Tazewell. First Black man to win the award.

Best Original Screenplay: “Anora” beats “A Real Pain.”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Conclave”

Hair and Makeup: “The Substance”

Nice tribute send off to James Bond with song and dance medley. Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye knocked it out. Raye killed “Skyfall,” giving Adele a run for her money!

Best Editing: “Anora”

Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldana

Production Design: “Wicked”

Best Song: “Emilia Perez” Diane Warren loses for 16th time!!!!

Mick Jagger surprise presenter. So good to see him!

Best Documentary Short: “The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

Best Documentary: “No Other Land”

Best Sound: “Dune Part Two”

Visual Effects: “Dune Part Two”

Live Action Short Film: “I’m Not a Robot”

Best Cinematography: “The Brutalist”

Best International Film: “I’m Still Here”!!!!!!

Best Score: “The Brutalist” the composer looks like Dr Evil!

Best Actor: Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Best Director: Sean Baker, “Anora”

Best Actress: Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Best Picture: “Anora”