Sunday, March 2, 2025
Chanel Opts for Knock Offs at Oscar Party with Jeff Bezos, Kim Kardashian, No Donations for Wildfire Relief

By Roger Friedman
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: (L-R) Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos, and Kim Kardashian attend the CHANEL and Charles Finch Annual Pre-Oscar Dinner at the Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel on March 01, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/WireImage)

Publicist Charles Finch went all out last night for the Chanel Oscars party.

He welcomed knock offs, not originals, like Kim Kardashian and Jeff Bezos to the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Their respective connections to the Academy Awards? Zero, Zilch, nada.

Indeed, Bezos making the scene is pretty ugly considering his recent gutting of the Washington Post and incessant attachment to Donald Trump. Mick Jagger, who did go to the party — love him, but again no Oscars connection — must have thought he was hallucinating when he rant into Bezos.

Kardashian, of course, made her film debut with a home porn tape.

The Chanel party made no effort to promote donations to the LA Fire Department or wildfire relief. The fashion house continues to make Hollywood look self-congratulatory in the middle of tragedy.

There was no sign of potential Oscar winners Timothee Chalamet, Kieran Culkin, Zoe Saldana or Mikey Madison, but Adrien Brody — who was making the rounds at every Oscar party — was present, along with Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Jeremy Strong, Sebastian Stan, Ralph Fiennes, and Gayle King.

Chanel was one of a number of fashion houses including Yves St. Laurent, and Armani to cash in on Oscar weekend. They’ll all be on the red carpet tonight.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

