Chanel Opts for Knock Offs at Oscar Party with Jeff Bezos, Kim Kardashian, No Donations for Wildfire Relief

Publicist Charles Finch went all out last night for the Chanel Oscars party.

He welcomed knock offs, not originals, like Kim Kardashian and Jeff Bezos to the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Their respective connections to the Academy Awards? Zero, Zilch, nada.

Indeed, Bezos making the scene is pretty ugly considering his recent gutting of the Washington Post and incessant attachment to Donald Trump. Mick Jagger, who did go to the party — love him, but again no Oscars connection — must have thought he was hallucinating when he rant into Bezos.

Kardashian, of course, made her film debut with a home porn tape.

The Chanel party made no effort to promote donations to the LA Fire Department or wildfire relief. The fashion house continues to make Hollywood look self-congratulatory in the middle of tragedy.

There was no sign of potential Oscar winners Timothee Chalamet, Kieran Culkin, Zoe Saldana or Mikey Madison, but Adrien Brody — who was making the rounds at every Oscar party — was present, along with Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Jeremy Strong, Sebastian Stan, Ralph Fiennes, and Gayle King.

Chanel was one of a number of fashion houses including Yves St. Laurent, and Armani to cash in on Oscar weekend. They’ll all be on the red carpet tonight.