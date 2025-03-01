Sunday, March 2, 2025
Harrison Ford Gets Shingles, Drops Out of Oscars Leaves Goldie Hawn As Sole Legacy Presenter Among a Sea of Young Uns

By Roger Friedman

Harrison Ford must have a good time at the SAG Awards.

Sadly, the once and forever Indiana Jones has come down with a case of shingles, and will not be a presenter at the Oscars Sunday night.

I hope he had the shingles vaccine. If not, he’ll get it now. Shingles is a very itchy and painful rash. Let’s hope for a speedy recovery.

Ford’s absence means the Oscars has to scramble for another legacy presenter, especially if he was supposed to give Best Picture. Right now the only other presenter from his generation, so to speak, is Goldie Hawn.

Everyone else set to appear on the Oscars stage is young or youngish. A lot of the men are out of business– Redford, Hoffman, Eastwood, Beatty, Nicholson. Jane Fonda just did the SAG Awards. Shirley Maclaine would always be welcome. But the great actors of the 60s and 70s who are in their 80s and 90s are disappearing.

Get better, Harrison!

