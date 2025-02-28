Lizzo Returns with First New Record in 3 Years, Hopes to Revive Dead Sales Post-Scandals

Lizzo hasn’t sold many records lately.

Since January 1st, in fact, the R&B pop singer has sold just 1,182 albums according to Luminate.

Add in streaming, and her total this year is 30,492.

Long ago are the days when Lizzo ruled the charts back in 2022-23.

But then in the summer of 2023, ex-employees made a splash when they sued for a variety of reasons including fat shaming and sexual and racial harassment, a hostile work environment, and unpaid overtime. Lizzo’s PR fell into the ocean. Suddenly she was fighting gossip 24/7, settling cases, and vowing to leave show business.

Her records stopped selling.

Does anyone really ever leave? No. So after cleaning up some of the PR mess, Lizzo is back with a new single, her first new recording in three years. It’s called “Love in Real Life,” and is accompanied by a peppy video that doesn’t present the song well — with stops and starts — but gives the once popular singer a solid platform.

So welcome back, Lizzo, who’s also slimmed down quite a bit, she says thanks to dieting and exercise. She’s refuted rumors about Ozempic (I don’t know why she’d hide it. Everyone’s on Ozempix). However she did it, congrats!