Coppola, Director of 3 Greatest Films Ever, Accepts Razzie Award for Worst Director for “Megalopolis”

Francis Ford Coppola has graciously accepted winning Worst Director of the Year at the Razzies for “Megalopolis.”
The irony is that Coppola has directed in his life three of the greatest movies of all time — “The Godfather,” “The Godfather II,” and “Apocalypse Now.” Plus many other excellent films.
“Madame Web” won Worst Picture. Congrats!
Here are the “winners” at 45th Golden Raspberry Awards
Worst Picture
Madame Web
Actor
Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted
Actress
Dakota Johnson / Madame Web
Razzie Redeemer
Pamela Anderson / The Last Showgirl
Supporting Actor
Jon Voight / Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land & Strangers
Supporting Actress
Amy Schumer / Unfrosted
Director
Francis Ford Coppola / Megalopolis
Screen Combo
Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie à Deux
Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Joker: Folie à Deux
Screenplay
Madame Web,
Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharples and Claire Parker & S.J. Clarkson
