Friday, February 28, 2025
Movies

Coppola, Director of 3 Greatest Films Ever, Accepts Razzie Award for Worst Director for “Megalopolis”

By Roger Friedman

Francis Ford Coppola has graciously accepted winning Worst Director of the Year at the Razzies for “Megalopolis.”

The irony is that Coppola has directed in his life three of the greatest movies of all time — “The Godfather,” “The Godfather II,” and “Apocalypse Now.” Plus many other excellent films.

“Madame Web” won Worst Picture. Congrats!

Here are the “winners” at 45th Golden Raspberry Awards

Worst Picture
Madame Web

Actor
Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted

Actress
Dakota Johnson / Madame Web

Razzie Redeemer
Pamela Anderson / The Last Showgirl

Supporting Actor
Jon Voight / Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land & Strangers

Supporting Actress
Amy Schumer / Unfrosted

Director
Francis Ford Coppola / Megalopolis

Screen Combo
Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie à Deux

Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Joker: Folie à Deux

Screenplay
Madame Web,
Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharples and Claire Parker & S.J. Clarkson

