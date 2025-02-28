Coppola, Director of 3 Greatest Films Ever, Accepts Razzie Award for Worst Director for “Megalopolis”

Francis Ford Coppola has graciously accepted winning Worst Director of the Year at the Razzies for “Megalopolis.”

The irony is that Coppola has directed in his life three of the greatest movies of all time — “The Godfather,” “The Godfather II,” and “Apocalypse Now.” Plus many other excellent films.

“Madame Web” won Worst Picture. Congrats!

Here are the “winners” at 45th Golden Raspberry Awards

Worst Picture

Madame Web

Actor

Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted

Actress

Dakota Johnson / Madame Web

Razzie Redeemer

Pamela Anderson / The Last Showgirl

Supporting Actor

Jon Voight / Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land & Strangers

Supporting Actress

Amy Schumer / Unfrosted

Director

Francis Ford Coppola / Megalopolis

Screen Combo

Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie à Deux

Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

Joker: Folie à Deux

Screenplay

Madame Web,

Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharples and Claire Parker & S.J. Clarkson