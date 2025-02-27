Thursday, February 27, 2025
RIP Gene Hackman, Two Time Oscar Winner, Genial Legend Who Escaped Hollywood Early

By Roger Friedman

Gene Hackman’s death this morning is shocking and sad. He was found with his wife and dog at their Santa Fe home. Hackman was 95.

Hackman won two Oscars, for “The French Connection,” and “Unforgiven.” He was what Clint Eastwood told me was a “get and up go actor,” meaning there was no drama, he just did his job.

Gene’s other sterling credits included “Superman,” and “The Royal Tennenbaums,” “Bonnie and Clyde,” “I Never Sang for My Father,” and dozens more.

He retired from Hollywood in 2004, when he was 75. People were shocked. He could have gone on for five to ten more years as an elder statesman. When I saw him at an Oscar party that year, he and his wife Betsy said no, that’s it, he wanted to go have some peace and quiet. He was very adamant about it.

Gene Hackman brought grace and humility to every role. He was admired as an “actor’s actor,” one of the all time greats who didn’t seek fame but shrunk from it. The work he leave behind speaks for itself. Condolences to the couple’s family and friends.

