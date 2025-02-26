Thursday, February 27, 2025
“White Lotus” Episode 2 Jumped to 687K Viewers, But Fans Can’t Imagine What’s Coming Down the Line

By Roger Friedman

HBO said yesterday that “The White Lotus” episode 2 drew 3.4 million viewers.

Maybe. But the linear HBO audience was 687,000 up significantly from 420,00 the first week. Much of the audience came from delayed viewing, as HBO pumped out stories about Patrick Schwarzenegger’s lack of clothing.

What comes next? Plenty. I can’t tell you much, but viewers will be sufficiently jolted when they get to episodes 5 and 6. “White Lotus” does somewhere not seen before in proper TV, or even on HBO. There’s a huge ick factor on its way. If there were still watercoolers, the area around them would three deep.

Also, as I’ve said before, there’s still at least one mystery character coming from an Oscar winning actor. They’re going to jumpstart part of the story, and maybe answer some questions.

Episode 3 beckons on Sunday against the Oscars, so delayed viewing will once again be a big part of the story.

Me? Do I have a favorite character? I really like Sam Nivola as Lochlon, the seemingly innocent younger child in the Ratliff family. And Leslie Bibb as one of the trio of cougars may have some surprises.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

