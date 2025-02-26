“White Lotus” Episode 2 Jumped to 687K Viewers, But Fans Can’t Imagine What’s Coming Down the Line

HBO said yesterday that “The White Lotus” episode 2 drew 3.4 million viewers.

Maybe. But the linear HBO audience was 687,000 up significantly from 420,00 the first week. Much of the audience came from delayed viewing, as HBO pumped out stories about Patrick Schwarzenegger’s lack of clothing.

What comes next? Plenty. I can’t tell you much, but viewers will be sufficiently jolted when they get to episodes 5 and 6. “White Lotus” does somewhere not seen before in proper TV, or even on HBO. There’s a huge ick factor on its way. If there were still watercoolers, the area around them would three deep.

Also, as I’ve said before, there’s still at least one mystery character coming from an Oscar winning actor. They’re going to jumpstart part of the story, and maybe answer some questions.

Episode 3 beckons on Sunday against the Oscars, so delayed viewing will once again be a big part of the story.

Me? Do I have a favorite character? I really like Sam Nivola as Lochlon, the seemingly innocent younger child in the Ratliff family. And Leslie Bibb as one of the trio of cougars may have some surprises.