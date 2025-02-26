Thursday, February 27, 2025
Paul McCartney’s Official Memoir Will Be About…Wings, Not the Beatles! Coming in November

By Roger Friedman
Paul McCartney has never really written a proper book or memoir.

He did publish “The Lyrics,” in which he gave anecdotes about different songs.

Years ago his late friend Barry Miles wrote an authorized book about him.

So when will the official McCartney book come? Apparently in November, but it’s not about The Beatles.

It’s about Wings, and McCartney’s highly successful solo career following the Beatles break up.

An oral history edited with an introduction by Ted Widmer, “Wings: The Story of A Band on the Run” will be published on November 4, 2025 here in the US by WW Norton/Liveright.

Paul says: “I’m so very happy to be transported back to the time that was Wings and relive some of our madcap adventures through this book. Starting from scratch after The Beatles felt crazy at times. There were some very difficult moments and I often questioned my decision. But as we got better I thought, ‘OK this is really good.’ We proved Wings could be a really good band. To play to huge audiences in the same way The Beatles had and have an impact in a different way. It was a huge buzz.”

And somewhere down the line there’s a McCartney documentary that’s been labored over. Of course, McCartney will go on tour soon again after his three hot nights at the Bowery Ballroom. And a new record? Never say never!

PS If you’re a McCartney or Wings fan, you should pick up the album, “One Hand Clapping.” It’s Paul and the gang rehearsing in 1974, and the versions of well known songs are live and supple, maybe better than the recorded versions.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

