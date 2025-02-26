Paul McCartney’s Official Memoir Will Be About…Wings, Not the Beatles! Coming in November

Paul McCartney has never really written a proper book or memoir.

He did publish “The Lyrics,” in which he gave anecdotes about different songs.

Years ago his late friend Barry Miles wrote an authorized book about him.

So when will the official McCartney book come? Apparently in November, but it’s not about The Beatles.

It’s about Wings, and McCartney’s highly successful solo career following the Beatles break up.

An oral history edited with an introduction by Ted Widmer, “Wings: The Story of A Band on the Run” will be published on November 4, 2025 here in the US by WW Norton/Liveright.

Paul says: “I’m so very happy to be transported back to the time that was Wings and relive some of our madcap adventures through this book. Starting from scratch after The Beatles felt crazy at times. There were some very difficult moments and I often questioned my decision. But as we got better I thought, ‘OK this is really good.’ We proved Wings could be a really good band. To play to huge audiences in the same way The Beatles had and have an impact in a different way. It was a huge buzz.”

And somewhere down the line there’s a McCartney documentary that’s been labored over. Of course, McCartney will go on tour soon again after his three hot nights at the Bowery Ballroom. And a new record? Never say never!

PS If you’re a McCartney or Wings fan, you should pick up the album, “One Hand Clapping.” It’s Paul and the gang rehearsing in 1974, and the versions of well known songs are live and supple, maybe better than the recorded versions.