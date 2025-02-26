Thursday, February 27, 2025
Donate
ArtCelebrityMusic

More Kennedy Center Cancellations: Rhiannon Giddens, Balun Scratch Shows After Trump Takeover

By Roger Friedman

Share

Two highly popular acts have cancelled their shows at the Kennedy Center because of Donald Trump.

Rhiannon Giddens has mover her May 11th show to The Anthem venue. She writes: “I cannot in good conscience play at The Kennedy Center with the change in programming direction forced on the institution by this new board.”

The Balun Band will not be playing tomorrrow night. They said: “This choice wasn’t easy, but recent events made it clear that the space no longer aligns with our values. Our safety, integrity, and commitment to justice come first.”

There are more cancellations brewing. No thinking person wants to be associated with the Kennedy Center now that Trump has fired everyone, declared the Center to be “anti-woke,” and announced very Christian programming for Christmas 2025.

What happens to the Kennedy Center Honors? Nothing good, I’m afraid. Stay tuned…

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com