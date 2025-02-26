More Kennedy Center Cancellations: Rhiannon Giddens, Balun Scratch Shows After Trump Takeover

Two highly popular acts have cancelled their shows at the Kennedy Center because of Donald Trump.

Rhiannon Giddens has mover her May 11th show to The Anthem venue. She writes: “I cannot in good conscience play at The Kennedy Center with the change in programming direction forced on the institution by this new board.”

The Balun Band will not be playing tomorrrow night. They said: “This choice wasn’t easy, but recent events made it clear that the space no longer aligns with our values. Our safety, integrity, and commitment to justice come first.”

There are more cancellations brewing. No thinking person wants to be associated with the Kennedy Center now that Trump has fired everyone, declared the Center to be “anti-woke,” and announced very Christian programming for Christmas 2025.

What happens to the Kennedy Center Honors? Nothing good, I’m afraid. Stay tuned…