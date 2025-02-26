Kennedy Center Cancelled Children’s Show it Commissioned Will Go On in New York With Broadway All-Stars

The destruction of the Kennedy Center goes on apace.

Two days after Donald Trump took over the Kennedy Center on February 12th, the theater cancelled its first show.

That would be “FINN,” a children’s musical about a fish out of water, that was commissioned by the Kennedy Center and played there to sold out audiences in 2024.

But the new Ken Cen quickly recognized that “FINN” was about making kids of all kinds feel comfortable and acceptable. It’s considered to LGBTQ friendly. Of course, the Center’s disgraceful new leader, Richard Grennell, who is openly gay and evidently self-loathing, wouldn’t allow it.

But there’s a bright side. “FINN” will instead be staged in New York with an all star cast including ndrew Rannells, Andrea Martin, Kelli O’Hara, Lea Salonga, Bonnie Milligan, Jessie Mueller, Nikki M. James, Jose Llana and Hennessy Winkler. Wow!

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson’s digital series, “Stars in the House,” will use “FINN” to celebrate their fifth anniversary at New York’s Town Hall on March 17th. The group raises money for the Entertainment Community Fund.

The upcoming performance will also be live streamed on StarsintheHouse.com. A limited number of $500 tickets are available, which includes VIP seating and a backstage meet and greet. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales and live-stream donations will go to The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people.