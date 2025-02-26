CNN’s Jake Tapper Was Writing a Book Last Year That Depended on Biden and Harris’s Failure

You wonder why CNN has no audience, in particular Jake Tapper.

All of last year, and this year, too, Tapper — who moderated the debate that destroyed Biden — was writing a book that depended on Joe Biden failing at running for the presidency.

Now the book, called “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again” will be published in May by Penguin Random House etc.

Let’s boycott it, shall we?

For Tapper to write a book like this he had to count on Biden losing the election. Even when Biden stepped down and was replaced by Kamala Harris, Tapper and co writer Alex Thompson had to count on the Democrats losign the election.

All that time, Tapper — who calls himself an objective journalist — was reporting on that election every day. Even if he didn’t care for Trump’s policies, Tapper would certainly have wanted the Dems to lose spectacularly.

Did this color his coverage? All the times people on social media and elsewhere complained about Tapper’s attitude, they had no idea he had a financial stake in Trump winning.

I start a lot of sentences now with “Can you imagine?” But can you imagine an actual journalist at one of the broadcast networks conducting themselves this way? If this book carried the byline of David Muir, Lester Holt, or Norah O’Donnell, they’d be laughed off the air.

Tapper, says CNN this morning, “had a unique vantage point as the co-moderator of the June 2024 CNN debate that led Biden to drop out of the presidential race a few weeks later.”

Is it any wonder Biden looked so bad? Or that Tapper criticized him after he’d been turned to rubble?