Books Will Be Written About How Jeff Bezos Destroyed the Vital Washington Post, and James Bond Movies, Too

There will actually be books written about the destruction caused by Jeff Bezos.

He’s used his staggering billions to destroy the Washington Post. And probably James Bond.

Bezos today posted a message announcing that he’d proudly forced out Editorial Page editor David Shipley. He’s turning the Editorial pages of the once vaunted Post into his own fiefdom.

Politics are gone because his f-buddy Donald Trump doesn’t want to be criticized. Instead he will only allow pieces, he says, “in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets. We’ll cover other topics too of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others.”

This news comes not long after Bezos refused to allow the Post to endorse Kamala Harris over Trump last fall. Subscribers and the paper’s writers left instantly. Bezos doesn’t care. He’s got rockets going to the moon, and drones to drop packages on the lawn. Journalism? Free speech. They’re so pre-Amazon.

Bezos has also bought the James Bond movie franchise, which he will most certainly eviscerate. Mourning is still going on, but it’s clear that the 60 year old Bond movie business ended when Bond died. That was no time to die, but he did it anyway.

Today there are posts everywhere that “Bezos must sell the Post.” But who would buy it? And why would he sell it? He’s doing Trump’s bidding. Maybe when the Democrats win back the country in 2028, Bezos will give up. But the damage will have been done.

Disgraceful.

PS I’m so glad we kept Amazon out of New York City.